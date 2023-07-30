LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shutterstock by 470.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,682,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,240,724 shares in the company, valued at $562,485,828.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,731,191. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $81.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

