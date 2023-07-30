LSV Asset Management Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 296,337 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $72.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.28. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $1.21. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $688.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. Research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

