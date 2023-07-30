LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CL King assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Avanos Medical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.