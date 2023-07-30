LSV Asset Management Purchases New Stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRK. B. Riley increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMRK opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.03. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $42.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 36.98% and a net margin of 1.84%. On average, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $239,305.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,578.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $322,551.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $239,305.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,578.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,181. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

