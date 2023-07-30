LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Pro-Dex were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at $168,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $21.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pro-Dex in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

