LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 44.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 313,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 97,142 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Young bought 10,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,091.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,591. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Stock Performance

Shares of EVC stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $7.32.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $239.01 million for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

