LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CRA International were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 312,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,242,000 after purchasing an additional 257,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of CRA International by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CRA International by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CRA International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at CRA International

CRA International Trading Down 2.0 %

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,959,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82. The firm has a market cap of $716.36 million, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $128.10.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

CRA International Profile

(Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.