LSV Asset Management Sells 11,500 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Zumiez by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zumiez by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks acquired 74,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $1,016,800.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,647,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,932,735.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James P. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $74,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,559.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks bought 74,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $1,016,800.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,647,954 shares in the company, valued at $35,932,735.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 89,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,850 in the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $374.24 million, a PE ratio of 126.13 and a beta of 1.50. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.21.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $182.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

