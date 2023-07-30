LSV Asset Management Sells 14,600 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,098 shares of company stock worth $9,280,936. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANF. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NYSE ANF opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

