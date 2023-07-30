LSV Asset Management Sells 2,200 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $16,174,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 285,737 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,015,000 after purchasing an additional 112,865 shares during the last quarter.

SUPN stock opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

