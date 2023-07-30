LSV Asset Management Sells 2,400 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,585 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Parke Bancorp were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 532.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 43.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $24.11.

Parke Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey H. Kripitz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $104,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,433.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

