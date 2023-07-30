LSV Asset Management Sells 4,000 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 120.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,304 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 34.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $182,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.94. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 32.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

