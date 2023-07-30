LSV Asset Management Sells 5,200 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 658.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $45,000. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.96.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NCLH stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

