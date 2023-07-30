LSV Asset Management Sells 6,600 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175,447 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 304,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,976,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,539 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 106,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $167.69 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.71 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 60,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $200,910.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,978,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,098,315.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 60,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $200,910.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,978,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,098,315.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 14,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $48,590.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,791.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,585 shares of company stock valued at $366,544. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

