LSV Asset Management Sells 8,900 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.49 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.39.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

