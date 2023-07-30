LSV Asset Management Sells 900 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 47,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 2,786 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $128,239.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,360.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 2,786 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $128,239.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,360.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,276 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,368.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,950 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,484 in the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $43.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $553.14 million, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

