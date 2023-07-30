LSV Asset Management Sells 938 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,062 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 111.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 16,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORRF. StockNews.com began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

