LSV Asset Management Sells 98,408 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,408 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRST opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $231.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Primis Financial had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

