LSV Asset Management Takes $835,000 Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 64,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000.
NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Veradigm Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $19.77.
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
