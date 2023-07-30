LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.93. American National Bankshares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About American National Bankshares

(Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.