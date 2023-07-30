Lutz Financial Services LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lutz Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.73.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

