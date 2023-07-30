Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) & Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Financial Survey

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) and Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lyft and Phreesia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 27 6 0 2.15 Phreesia 0 2 9 0 2.82

Profitability

Lyft currently has a consensus target price of $14.62, indicating a potential upside of 17.13%. Phreesia has a consensus target price of $38.08, indicating a potential upside of 23.93%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Lyft.

This table compares Lyft and Phreesia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -37.33% -151.57% -20.57% Phreesia -53.89% -53.25% -41.99%

Risk and Volatility

Lyft has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phreesia has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lyft and Phreesia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $4.22 billion 1.12 -$1.58 billion ($4.39) -2.84 Phreesia $301.40 million 5.47 -$176.15 million ($3.07) -10.01

Phreesia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lyft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Phreesia beats Lyft on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers access to autonomous vehicles; centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

