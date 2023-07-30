MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Director Russell Echlov Acquires 600 Shares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) Director Russell Echlov bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,086.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MainStreet Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 21,757.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens cut MainStreet Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Featured Articles

