MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. B. Riley downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $39.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.31. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $853.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. MarineMax had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.62 million. Research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

