Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives $455.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $470.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

MLM stock opened at $448.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.90 and a 200-day moving average of $385.18. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $298.32 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

