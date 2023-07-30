Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $484.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $448.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $298.32 and a 12-month high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

