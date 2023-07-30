Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.39 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $93.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Randall Tauscher acquired 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 92,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,870.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $159,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,266,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,862.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randall Tauscher purchased 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,248.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,870.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 261,555 shares of company stock worth $557,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids.

