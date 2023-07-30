Masco (NYSE:MAS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Insider Activity at Masco

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,157,236.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,151 shares of company stock worth $16,606,832 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Masco by 45.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Masco by 105.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

