Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Raised to $74.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. Masco had a negative return on equity of 403.37% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Masco by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,236,000 after buying an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in Masco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,947,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $444,862,000 after acquiring an additional 552,226 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,224,000 after acquiring an additional 68,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,081,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,937,000 after acquiring an additional 429,357 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

