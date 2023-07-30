Match Group (MTCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTCH stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. Match Group has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Match Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

