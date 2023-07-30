MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells $23,750.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $23,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,769.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 27th, John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,797.69.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MXCT opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $462.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.77.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 73.66%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 307,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 73,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.