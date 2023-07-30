MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells $23,750.00 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $23,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,769.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Tuesday, June 27th, John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,797.69.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of MXCT opened at $4.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. MaxCyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $462.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 73.66%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 307,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MaxCyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,581,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MaxCyte by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 73,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.