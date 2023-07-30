McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $340.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.55.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $294.03 on Friday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.98. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

