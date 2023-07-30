MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at TD Securities

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MEGEF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

MEG Energy stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

