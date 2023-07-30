Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $16,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,809,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,418,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,864 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4,068.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,267,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. The company had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

