Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $13.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.18. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $716.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.04 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

