Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,331 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average is $108.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

