MeridianLink (MLNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect MeridianLink to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MeridianLink to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MLNK opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.86 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLNK shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $89,192.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 430,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,816,498.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

