Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $13.29 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 48.80%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

