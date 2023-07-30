Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $13.29 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.14.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 48.80%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
