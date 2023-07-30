Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 190000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
Microbix Biosystems Trading Down 3.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a market cap of C$42.86 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.29.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.
