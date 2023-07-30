MiMedx Group (MDXG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. On average, analysts expect MiMedx Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The company has a market cap of $921.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 656,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,278 shares of company stock worth $423,370. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDXG. Mizuho raised their price target on MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 23rd.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Further Reading

