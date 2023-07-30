Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,934,500 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 6,793,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39,672.5 days.

Mitsubishi Motors Price Performance

Shares of MMTOF opened at $4.02 on Friday. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Motors in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells passenger vehicles in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs, PHEVs, SUVs and pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand. The company is also involved in automobile transport and maintenance activities; auto sales financing, leasing, rental, and sale; investigation, testing, and research related to automobiles; and manufacturing of automobile engines and transmissions, and press parts.

See Also

