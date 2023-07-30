Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 91.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MBLY. Mizuho upped their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.48.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion and a PE ratio of -235.41.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $48,617,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,891,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 109,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 449,552 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $28,126,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

