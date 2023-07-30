Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Raised to $55.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.48.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.9 %

MBLY opened at $37.67 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -235.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth about $376,915,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 37.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,071 shares during the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth about $166,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,304,000. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.