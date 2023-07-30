Morgan Stanley Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,960

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,930 ($37.57) to GBX 2,960 ($37.95) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RELX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.75) to GBX 3,040 ($38.98) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Performance

RELX opened at $33.85 on Friday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Relx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.