Morgan Stanley Raises Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,960

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,930 ($37.57) to GBX 2,960 ($37.95) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on RELX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,585 ($33.15) to GBX 2,700 ($34.62) in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($26.93) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($39.75) to GBX 3,040 ($38.98) in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
RELX opened at $33.85 on Friday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
