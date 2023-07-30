Mosaic (MOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Mosaic to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mosaic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $63.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

