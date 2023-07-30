MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.13

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 10193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

MS&AD Insurance Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 5.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

