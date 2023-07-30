MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Insider Scott A. Crum Sells 1,800 Shares

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $550.28 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.18.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after purchasing an additional 890,554 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in MSCI by 19,390.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,927,000 after acquiring an additional 860,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MSCI by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,182,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 467,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

