MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $565.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. KBC Group NV grew its position in MSCI by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,522,000 after purchasing an additional 55,793 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,356,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at $3,988,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth $305,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $550.28 on Friday. MSCI has a one year low of $385.00 and a one year high of $572.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $484.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.18. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

