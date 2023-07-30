National Research (NRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 42.71%.

National Research Price Performance

NRC stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. National Research has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

National Research Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at National Research

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,374,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,872,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,544,729. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Research

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of National Research by 675.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National Research by 147.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in National Research by 150.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in National Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

