Needham & Company LLC Boosts Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target to $107.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $115.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average is $96.15.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. Plexus had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,052,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,722 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,839,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 956,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after purchasing an additional 42,687 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

